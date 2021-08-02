Video
Home Back Page

C-19 Vaccine

Govt’s pledge for 1cr shots per month a farce: Mirza Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the government has deceived people by making the announcement to provide one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the people of the country every month.
Mirza Fakhrul said it at a press conference on Sunday, while disclosing the decisions of BNP Standing Committee meeting held on Saturday.
"The government has announced that they would vaccinate one crore people of the country every month against the coronavirus. Without ensuring the coronavirus vaccine sources, these kinds of statement from the government is nothing but cheating with the people," said BNP Secretary General.
"The government has no specific roadmap against the collection, preservation and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. For this reason people of the country are making fun of the health minister's statement.
"BNP Standing Committee expresses grave concern over the rising coronaviurs infection rate across the country.
"Most of the district and upazila level people of the country cannot do coronavirus test, poor infected people are not getting treatment at the hospital and oxygen and intensive care unit (ICU) are not available in the hospitals," said Mirza Fakhrul.
The BNP Secretary General alleged that the government has been manipulating coronavirus infection and death rates of the people in the country.
"The government has imposed rules and regulation to prevent journalists from collecting news from hospitals. The journalists also cannot disclose the real scenario of coronavirus infection, death and treatment in the country in fear of Digital Security Act," he said.
Besides, BNP also urged the government to take effective measures to prevent the spread of dengue in the capital.
"Unplanned lockdown has increases the public sufferings," said Mirza Fakhrul, adding, "The government is isolated from the common people, that's why they cannot stop the public sufferings."



