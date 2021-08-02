Video
Monday, 2 August, 2021
Actress Eka sent to jail in two cases

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Court Correspondent

Film actress Simon Hasan alias Eka was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Sunday in two separate cases filed over an attempted murder and for possessing drugs.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order rejecting her bail prayer, said GRO Moniruzzaman Mondol.
Investigation Officer (IO) of the two cases, Sub Inspector Mohammad Faisal of Hatirjheel Police Station produced actress Eka before the court with a three-day remand prayer in each case.
Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu and Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Paul pleaded before the court to grant remand prayer as per IO's desire.


