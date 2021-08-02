Video
Monday, 2 August, 2021
Writ filed for directives on vaccinating pregnant women

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive on vaccinating pregnant women on a priority basis to protect them from Covid-19.
The virtual single HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim may hear the writ petition today (Monday).
Four Supreme Court lawyers - Barrister Mohammad Humayun Kabir Pallab, Barrister Mohammad Kawsar, Advocate Rashida Chowdhury and Barrister Mozammel Haque - filed the writ petition as public interest litigation on Saturday.
According to the Health Ministry statistics, every year around 35 lakh women of the country become pregnant and they all are carrying a new life but thousands of them are dying due to Covid-19 infection, the writ petitioner said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said coronavirus vaccine can be given to pregnant women. Proper vaccination of pregnant women can further reduce the number of deaths of both mothers and their children.'
But pregnant women have not been included in the government's Surokkha app and the vaccine registration web application although it is a constitutional right of the expecting mothers to receive vaccines, the petition said.
The petitioner also said it is one of the government's responsibilities to provide an opportunity on the Surokkha App so that the expecting mothers are given vaccination on a priority basis.   
The health secretary, principal secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), cabinet secretary, director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) were made respondent in the writ petition.
On July 29, a legal notice was sent to the respondents requesting them to take necessary steps in 24 hours to provide a Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant women on a priority basis to protect their health.


