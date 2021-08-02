HC deletes Ataul Karim’s bail plea from cause list

The High Court (HC) on Sunday refused to grant bail to Md Ataul Karim alias Alamgir, a nonresident Bangladeshi live in the United States of America, in a case, filed under Narcotics Act on charges of attempting to smuggle out 1,446 pieces of Yaba pills through Bangladesh's postal service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The virtual HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan passed the order after hearing on the petition filed by Md Ataul Karim alias Alamgir seeking bail in the case.

The court deleted the bail petition of Ataul Karim from cause list.

Lawyer Nur-e-Alam Uzzal appeared for the petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Rezaul Haque represented the State.

On May 21 this year members of Aviation Security (AVSEC) recovered 1, 446 pieces yaba pills during a security screening at Bangladesh's postal service near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The pills were found inside a parcel item bound for USA and law enforcing agency filed a case in this regard.

The members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) arrested two people, allegedly involved in yaba peddling from the capital's Rampura area.

Following their information, US expat Ataul Karim alias Alamgir was arrested from Kafrul in the capital.







