Xi demands rapid modernisation of PLA ahead of China's army day

BEIJING, Aug 1: Chinese president Xi Jinping said that the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) 'commands the gun' and asked the military to make resolute efforts to transform China's army into the world's best army by 2027 on par with the US army. Xi's comments come on the eve of China's army day and are a reiteration of what was decided during the plenary session of the CPC in October 2020.

Xi while addressing a group study session of the CPC Political Bureau on Saturday asked the army to build the determination to work hard and achieve the goal set for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) which celebrates its 100 years in 2027. He said that the goal is in alignment with national strength and it fulfils the future national defence needs of China.

Xi heads the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the overall high command of the Chinese military. He also emphasised on holding military exercises in real battle conditions to win wars and rapid modernisation of the PLA.

The Chinese president punished over 50 top generals besides a host of mid-rung officials as it held a massive anti-corruption drive after coming to power. On Saturday, he extended regards to officers, soldiers and civilian personnel of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force. This meeting comes ahead of the 94th anniversary of the PLA on Sunday.

Xi also highlighted during the meeting that these goals set by him are necessary to 'build a modern socialist country'. -HT









