Monday, 2 August, 2021
DU online exams held with 100pc presence of students

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

The first semester examination of the Master's students of Institute of Modern Language (IML) English language Department was taken online at Dhaka University with 100 percent participation of students.
A total of three courses' tests from July 26 to August 1 were held following the instructions of the university.
Earlier, the university authorities instructed the departments to take online examinations instead of taking physical exams as the Covid-19 situation in the country was deteriorating.
At the same time, the authorities published a guide and video tutorials on how to take the test online.
"Apart from minor network issues, nobody faced major issues," said Abdullah Al Mamun, an examinee.
Most of the students expressed satisfaction with the online examinations saying, "Online examination is a good complimentary method as it is not possible to take examinations physically during the pandemic."
Prof Saidur Rahman, the president of the examination committee and the course coordinator, said there is frustration among the students as they have been waiting for one or two exams for more than one and a half years.
"Considering everything including pandemic situation and talking to the students, we took the Master's students' examination of the English language Department virtually  with their consent. And 32 candidates of the batch successfully participated in it," Prof Saidur added.
"If the teachers and students are co-operative, it is possible to take the test online easily. We will take tests all batches online, he added.
Asked if there were any problems during the test, he said, "We took the test by turning on the camera through Zoom and Google Classroom. Most of the students did not face any problem despite being in remote areas. Although some students were disconnected, they were given a chance again and given extra time. We have all kinds of options for students as per the policy of the university."


