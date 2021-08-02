Six killed as truck plunges into roadside ditch

Madaripur, Aug 1: Six persons were killed after a goods-laden truck plunged into a roadside ditch at Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in Haji Shariatullah Bridge Toll Plaza on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 9:00pm.

Three of the deceased were the staff of the Toll Plaza -Nirmal, Sohan and Pulak, while three others were labourers on the truck.

Police sources said the truck turned turtle and plunged into the ditch, leaving two people dead on the spot and others injured.





