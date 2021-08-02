Suspected drug dealer killed in ‘gunfight’

Gazipur, Aug 8: A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Sreepur upazila in Gazipur district on Saturday night.

Deceased Md Parvej, 28, was an accused in a number of cases including of drugs.

Quoting RAB members, Shreepur Police Station Officer in-Charge (OC) Khandakar Imam Hossain said on information about drug buying and selling, RAB-1 members conducted a drive in Satchungi area of Abdar village around 11:45pm.

Sensing the presence of the force, drug traders opened fire on the team, forcing them to fire back in self-defence.

RAB, later, recovered bullet-injured Parvej and rushed him to local Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

A pistol with bullets and Yaba tablets were recovered from the spot. Filing of a case is underway in this connection.








