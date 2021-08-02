Video
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: The airline will add Bhavnagar in Gujarat to its domestic network. Bhavnagar will now be connected to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat with direct flights starting August 20
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will launch 16 new flights from August.
Accordingly, they will add Bhavnagar in Gujarat to its domestic network. Bhavnagar will now be connected to Delhi, Mumbai and Surat with direct flights starting August 20.
Besides, the budget carrier will also launch 10 more flights that will connect Gwalior with Jaipur, Kishangarh (Ajmer) with Mumbai, Belagavi with Delhi and Vishakhapatnam with Bengaluru, and add an additional frequency to the Delhi-Jammu sector.
According to Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet: "Strengthening regional connectivity between metros and underserved cities is at the heart of SpiceJet's mission and vision and we are delighted to add the beautiful city of Bhavnagar to our fast expanding domestic network.    -IANS


