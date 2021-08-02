‘No plan to privatise PIA’

RAWALPINDI, Aug 1: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday put to rest all rumours about privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), saying the government had no plan to sell it off.

He rather said four new aircraft would be added to the PIA fleet this year.

Speaking at a press conference at PTI Public Secretariat here, the minister said Pakistan aviation industry was lucky as its losses during pandemic were much lower than other countries where, according to International Air Transport Association reports, the losses were $400 billion.

Replying to a question, he blamed the previous PML-N government for the damages New Islamabad International Airport suffered during a recent rain, when its false ceiling tumbled.

He said the PML-N government had committed big corruption in the mega project and case had been referred to FIA, NAB and other agencies for investigation.

Commenting on the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, he said the matter was being referred to NAB for further investigation and all those involved in the scandal would be brought to justice.

Replying to another question, he said Pakistan would never support turmoil in Afghanistan as peace in the war-ravaged country was vital to Pakistan for establishing its links with Central Asia. -Dawn























