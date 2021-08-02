Video
Pak PM hails record FBR collection in July

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1: Revenue collection in July rose to Rs413 billion, which was an increase of over 36 per cent from last year's figure, provisional data released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) showed on Saturday.
The collection rise amounted to Rs71bn and was 21pc more than the target set for the month, the data said.
This achievement prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to appreciate the efforts of the tax officials.
Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: "I commend efforts of FBR in achieving record revenue collection in July," adding that "this is a reflection of government's policies for sustained economic growth and revival".
The data for revenue collection in the first month of the current fiscal year showed a sharp acceleration in economic activity, leading to a higher collection in sales tax and customs duty.
The government, while preparing the budget for the ongoing fiscal year, had assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise Rs5.829 trillion in FY22 against Rs4.721tr collected in FY21.
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin held an assurance to the IMF to collect the revenue through existing policies without additional taxation measures.
Until July 31, as per provisional figures, the revenue collection stood at Rs413bn against the projected target of Rs342bn. Compared to the collection of Rs303bn in July 2020, this year's collection posted a growth of 36pc.
The amount of refunds disbursed in July 2021 was Rs20bn compared to Rs16bn last year, showing an increase of 28pc. Sales tax refunds are being issued under centralised and an automated system called 'FASTER', which clears refunds to exporters within 72 hours for the first time.
In July, the income tax collection stood at Rs135bn as against Rs107bn in the same month last year - an increase of 27pc.    -Dawn


