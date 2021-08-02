Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt electronic buy tender numbers cross 5 lakh-mark

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

The number of tenders invited through e-GP portal crossed 5 lakh on Sunday with a total value of about 5 lakh 10 thousand 499 crore taka.
This is a landmark achievement of the electronic government procurement (e-GP) system introduced by the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division under the Ministry of Planning, according to a press release of CPTU.
The e-GP system has zero downtime. It remains active and functional throughout the COVID pandemic period with the 24/7 helpdesk open.  On July 22, 2020 the number was at 4 lakh involving over 4 lakh 10 thousand crore taka.
There are 1,365 procuring agencies in the country. Until August 1, 2021, a total of 1362 agencies got registered with the e-GP system. The number of tenderers registered with e-GP stood at 88,294 on the day.
The release said both the procuring agencies and the tenderers embraced the ICT based digital procurement system as it has reduced physical hassles.
It also saves time and costs. About 85 percent of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and 45 percent of the national budget are spent on public procurement.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally launched the e-GP Portal on June 2, 2011 as part of digitizing public services. In 2011, the online tendering was piloted in four large procuring agencies such as Local Government Engineering Department, Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Water Development Board and Rural Electrification Board.
Building on the success of piloting, the CPTU started implementing e-GP across the government procuring agencies from 2012. The World Bank has been providing support to the government in digitizing public procurement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carmakers warn chip shortage putting brakes on recovery
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
‘No plan to privatise PIA’
Pak tanneries see 20pc fall in Eid hides collections
Pak PM hails record FBR collection in July
BUILD urges Bangladesh Bank to support services sector
Govt electronic buy tender numbers cross 5 lakh-mark
Southeast Bank approves H1 financial statements


Latest News
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
19 more contact Covid in Rajshahi’s Bagha
287 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft