Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:54 PM
Home Business

Coca-Cola brings retailers, distributors closer thru Whatsapp

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The nationwide lockdown has halted all mobility temporarily. To ensure grocery stores and food and beverage shop owners are able to service the need of consumers, Coca-Cola has launched a fast, easy and efficient ordering service via WhatsApp to accelerate automation of the ordering process and connect retailers and distributors in Bangladesh.
Keeping the safety of shop owners and consumers in mind, this is an attempt to support the business of grocery stores, as well as support the Food and Beverage Sector in these unprecedented times, says a press release.
Coca-Cola with its unique approach of supporting its business partners by introducing digital solutions, has moved ahead a step by adopting the ambition of digital Bangladesh. Through this initiative, retailers will be able to place orders with ease and directly to the distributors using WhatsApp.
This solution will allow businesses to operate while improving communication and reducing the risk of physical contact. During this lockdown, while supporting the government's directive to minimize people movement, this app based solution will help ensure constant availability of Coca-Cola products across outlets to meet consumer demand.  Digital adoption has become a significant differentiator and the pandemic has taught businesses to be prepared and operate effectively even during an unanticipated crisis to be agile and resilient. By leveraging exponential technologies like WhatsApp through a pilot initiative, Coca-Cola aims to create opportunity for the partners and customers to be engaged with their favorite brands seamlessly.


