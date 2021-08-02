OPPO launches Trustworthy Campaign in 20+ countries

OPPO has launched a Trustworthy Campaign in more than 20 countries and regions around the world, with the aim of winning users' trust and recognition of the brand and its service.

It is noteworthy that OPPO released a set of data to reassure global users that it is a trustworthy brand, says a press release.

OPPO insists on building its own service centers instead of looking for outsourcing outlets. So far it has over 2500 service centers covering more than 60 countries. And Since 2020, OPPO has begun to establish experience stores in the pilot areas that integrate the entire service process. For its service centers, OPPO also establishes a strict standard so as to provide the best service experience for OPPO users.

Up to now, OPPO call centers has provided hotline services in more than 34 languages. Users can give a call to OPPO service specialists through local service hotline when they have any issues from setting up to enquiry on their products.

After users buy OPPO products, they are privileged to enjoy OPPO's high-quality and considerate after-sale services. With a user-oriented mind, OPPO has launched services such as International Warranty Service, Face-to-Face Repair, and 1 Hour Flash Fix, aiming to optimize the consumer's service experience from all aspects.

Considering the troubles caused by the epidemic, OPPO has accelerated the construction of contact-less services, so that users can enjoy send-in repair service, check spare parts' price and other kinds of contact-less services through the official website or My OPPO app. As data shows, global OPPO users enjoyed the contact-less form of service more than 100 million times in 2020.

To make sure all service staff are able to give professional and accurate answers to users' questions, OPPO has established a Knowledge Base for them to timely acquire and update the knowledge about products, service policies and events.

OPPO Support is much more than just troubleshooting repairs and inquiries. In the future, OPPO Support will uphold its core faith of "Care & Reach" and constantly upgrade the services to provide a better experience for all.



















