Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pran-RFL Group distributes food among 11,000 families

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Pran-RFL Group distributes food among 11,000 families

Pran-RFL Group distributes food among 11,000 families

Pran-RFL Group, one of the country's leading business conglomerates, has distributed food items to the helpless and poor people in various parts of the country, who have become affected by the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The food items were distributed among 11,000 families in various parts of Dhaka city and Gazipur, Narsingdi, Rajshahi, Natore and Jhenidah districts from July 23 to 30.
Local public representatives and administration helped the group to distribute the products. The food items include rice, lentil, semai, oil, noodles and UHT milk, said a press release on Saturday.
PRAN-RFL Group Marketing Director Kamruzzaman Kamal said: "People are actually confined at home during the lockdown. Many families are living helpless life as most of the common people do not have a daily income at this time. For the reason, we are helping the low-income working people of various professions as part of our corporate social responsibility."
He also added that PRAN-RFL Group has been playing a leading role to serve the humanity apart from creating employment. The group extends its helping hand especially to the helpless people during various disasters.
PRAN-RFL group started providing food items to the poor people under "Pashe Asi Bangladesh" programme when the coronavirus started spreading in the country in March last year.
The group has so far distributed food and safety items under the Programme to more than 80,000 families who have become workless due to coronavirus outbreak.
Moreover, the group donated corona sample collection booth, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 19 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carmakers warn chip shortage putting brakes on recovery
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
‘No plan to privatise PIA’
Pak tanneries see 20pc fall in Eid hides collections
Pak PM hails record FBR collection in July
BUILD urges Bangladesh Bank to support services sector
Govt electronic buy tender numbers cross 5 lakh-mark
Southeast Bank approves H1 financial statements


Latest News
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
19 more contact Covid in Rajshahi’s Bagha
287 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft