

Pran-RFL Group distributes food among 11,000 families

The food items were distributed among 11,000 families in various parts of Dhaka city and Gazipur, Narsingdi, Rajshahi, Natore and Jhenidah districts from July 23 to 30.

Local public representatives and administration helped the group to distribute the products. The food items include rice, lentil, semai, oil, noodles and UHT milk, said a press release on Saturday.

PRAN-RFL Group Marketing Director Kamruzzaman Kamal said: "People are actually confined at home during the lockdown. Many families are living helpless life as most of the common people do not have a daily income at this time. For the reason, we are helping the low-income working people of various professions as part of our corporate social responsibility."

He also added that PRAN-RFL Group has been playing a leading role to serve the humanity apart from creating employment. The group extends its helping hand especially to the helpless people during various disasters.

PRAN-RFL group started providing food items to the poor people under "Pashe Asi Bangladesh" programme when the coronavirus started spreading in the country in March last year.

The group has so far distributed food and safety items under the Programme to more than 80,000 families who have become workless due to coronavirus outbreak.

Moreover, the group donated corona sample collection booth, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 19 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.

























Pran-RFL Group, one of the country's leading business conglomerates, has distributed food items to the helpless and poor people in various parts of the country, who have become affected by the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.The food items were distributed among 11,000 families in various parts of Dhaka city and Gazipur, Narsingdi, Rajshahi, Natore and Jhenidah districts from July 23 to 30.Local public representatives and administration helped the group to distribute the products. The food items include rice, lentil, semai, oil, noodles and UHT milk, said a press release on Saturday.PRAN-RFL Group Marketing Director Kamruzzaman Kamal said: "People are actually confined at home during the lockdown. Many families are living helpless life as most of the common people do not have a daily income at this time. For the reason, we are helping the low-income working people of various professions as part of our corporate social responsibility."He also added that PRAN-RFL Group has been playing a leading role to serve the humanity apart from creating employment. The group extends its helping hand especially to the helpless people during various disasters.PRAN-RFL group started providing food items to the poor people under "Pashe Asi Bangladesh" programme when the coronavirus started spreading in the country in March last year.The group has so far distributed food and safety items under the Programme to more than 80,000 families who have become workless due to coronavirus outbreak.Moreover, the group donated corona sample collection booth, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 19 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola.