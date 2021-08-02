4th industrial revolution to be built on 5G: Minister

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said the 5G connection is the digital highway for achieving fourth industrial revolution.

"The 4th industrial revolution will be built on 5G technology," he told a webinar titled 'Preparing Bangladesh for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Digital Transformation in Innovation and Research' organized by World University on Friday, said a press release on Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor of World University, Prof Dr Barrister Syed Saidul Haque Sumon, Legal Secretary of Bangladesh Awami Juba League, among others, spoke at the webinar with Abdul Mannan Chowdhury in the chair. "Preparations have been completed to build a digital highway of technology based on 5G... I hope that the journey of 5G technology would start by 2021," he said.

"Considering the essential demand of foreign investment in the economic zones of the country, work has already started to provide 5G connection in five economic zones," he added. Stressing the need for innovation to ensure sustainable development, the minister said through innovation, China has emerged as a major economic power in the world.

"We also need to focus on innovation to meet the challenges of tomorrow and to this end, the work of creating human resources should be started from primary school level," he said.
















