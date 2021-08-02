

River dredging, management underscored for economic growth

They also highlighted lack of master plan, reduction of tax and VAT, adequate budget for river management, and having proper river training institute for materializing the vision of sustainable waterways.

The speakers discussed these at a Webinar on "Sustainable River Dredging: Challenges and Way forward" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, State Minister for Shipping joined the webinar as the chief guest while Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), MP, Former President, FBCCI and Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources joined it as special guests. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman chaired and moderated the webinar, said a DCCI press release.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the government has been putting due emphasis on river management according to the delta plan. "We have been successful to bring transparency in this sector, especially in the tendering process. We have a plan to make 10,000 km inland river ways navigable," he said.

He said the current capacity of Mongla Port has been increased manifold and it has eased the pressure on Chittagong port. "We have limitations and challenges, but we must have to manage our rivers through efficient dredging as these are our natural assets," he said.

The State Minister said the government is relentlessly working on sustainable river dredging both in the form of capital dredging and maintenance dredging and 35 more dredgers will be procured soon.

As per the delta plan, he said the government is firmly committed to develop the riverine system in the country. To materialize the plan, Khalid invited private sector to come forward with more investments even in the PPP format.

Md. Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin), MP, Former President, FBCCI called for creating better coordination among the stakeholders like BIWTA, water development board, Ministry and private sector.

Noting that unplanned dredging may kill the rivers, Shafiul suggested to utilize green transportation as it is cheaper, faster and safer.

Considering to be in line with the delta plan, he also stressed on disciplined tendering method. Regarding imposed Tax and VAT, he requested NBR and Ministry of Finance to reconsider reduction of VAT and tax issues in this sector.

Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources said, "We need a holistic approach for a sustainable maritime system. Presently we need 500 dredgers, but we have 150-156 dredgers in hand,"

Ainun Nishat, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, BRAC University presented the keynote paper. He said there are two types of dredging like maintenance dredging and capital dredging and a Master Plan needs to b prepared for river and khal dredging in Bangladesh.

Nishat also said that dredging should be done in a sustainable manner so that economy can be benefited as rivers not only carry water but these also carry life.

BSS adds: DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his opening remarks said Bangladesh is a riverine country and waterways play a diverse role in the economy of Bangladesh.

"It is high time to improve the waterways for the sake of both industrial and socioeconomic development of the country as Bangladesh is poised to become a developing country by 2026," he said.

Rizwan said the 24,000 km waterways come down to 6,000 km in monsoon and 3,600 km during lean period due to dynamic characteristics of the rivers and its effect falls into the economic and ecological state of the country.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin gave the vote of thanks. DCCI Director Khairul Majid Mahmud, Managing Director of Energypac Ltd. and DCCI's Convenor Nurul Akter also spoke on the occasion.





