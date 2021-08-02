

‘Bangladesh now a Role model of Development’

"The success of the new identity has been achieved due to time befitting planning that was taken by the Planning Commission under the leadership and instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The minister made this comment as the chief guest while joining a reception programme of state minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam virtually from his official residence here on Saturday night.

Dr Alam, also an advisory council member of Bangladesh Agricultural Economist Association (BAEA) and a former president of the association, has achieved a reputation and showed tremendous success in formulating plans in the last 12 years, said Dr Razzaque at the function arranged by BAEA. "This success is also a great honour and pride for the agriculturists of the country," he added.

Chaired by President of the BAEA and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Chairman Sajjadul Hasan, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture M Meshbahul Islam, BAEA's Secretary General Dr Mizanul Haq Kajal, its Vice-President Sarwar Mahmud, Vice-Chancellors of different agriculture universities and colleagues and friends of Prof Dr Shamsul Alam.

Around 500 association members along with senior and youth agriculture economists of the country virtually participated in the reception ceremony. -BSS





















Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque has said Bangladesh is no longer identified as a poverty-stricken country in the world, it is now well known as a country of role models for development."The success of the new identity has been achieved due to time befitting planning that was taken by the Planning Commission under the leadership and instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.The minister made this comment as the chief guest while joining a reception programme of state minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam virtually from his official residence here on Saturday night.Dr Alam, also an advisory council member of Bangladesh Agricultural Economist Association (BAEA) and a former president of the association, has achieved a reputation and showed tremendous success in formulating plans in the last 12 years, said Dr Razzaque at the function arranged by BAEA. "This success is also a great honour and pride for the agriculturists of the country," he added.Chaired by President of the BAEA and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Chairman Sajjadul Hasan, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture M Meshbahul Islam, BAEA's Secretary General Dr Mizanul Haq Kajal, its Vice-President Sarwar Mahmud, Vice-Chancellors of different agriculture universities and colleagues and friends of Prof Dr Shamsul Alam.Around 500 association members along with senior and youth agriculture economists of the country virtually participated in the reception ceremony. -BSS