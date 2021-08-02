Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 2 August, 2021, 5:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Bangladesh now a Role model of Development’

Published : Monday, 2 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

‘Bangladesh now a Role model of Development’

‘Bangladesh now a Role model of Development’

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque has said Bangladesh is no longer identified as a poverty-stricken country in the world, it is now well known as a country of role models for development.
"The success of the new identity has been achieved due to time befitting planning that was taken by the Planning Commission under the leadership and instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.
The minister made this comment as the chief guest while joining a reception programme of state minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam virtually from his official residence here on Saturday night.
Dr Alam, also an advisory council member of  Bangladesh Agricultural Economist Association (BAEA) and a former president of the association, has achieved a reputation  and showed tremendous success in formulating plans in the last 12 years, said Dr Razzaque at the function arranged by BAEA. "This success is also a great honour and pride for the agriculturists of the country," he added.
Chaired by President of the BAEA and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Chairman Sajjadul Hasan, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture M Meshbahul Islam, BAEA's Secretary General Dr Mizanul Haq Kajal, its Vice-President Sarwar Mahmud, Vice-Chancellors of different agriculture universities and colleagues and friends of Prof Dr Shamsul Alam.
Around 500 association members along with senior and youth agriculture economists of the country virtually participated in the reception ceremony.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carmakers warn chip shortage putting brakes on recovery
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
‘No plan to privatise PIA’
Pak tanneries see 20pc fall in Eid hides collections
Pak PM hails record FBR collection in July
BUILD urges Bangladesh Bank to support services sector
Govt electronic buy tender numbers cross 5 lakh-mark
Southeast Bank approves H1 financial statements


Latest News
'Just part of the team' - McKeon humble despite historic swimming haul
Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico
Biles on start list for Olympics beam final
Tigers seek winning start in T20 series against Australia
HC wants to know initiatives to give Covid vaccines to expecting mothers
Quader asks BNP to stand by people without making falsehood against govt
Models Mou, Piasha remanded in drug cases
Auto-rickshaw driver dies as passenger kicks off
19 more contact Covid in Rajshahi’s Bagha
287 more dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Most Read News
PLA in the new era and Bangladesh-China defence relations
Landslide: Rehabilitate at-risk residents
Actress Eka arrested on charges of torturing maid
We have to stop killing people on road
Finland battles worst forest fire in 50 years
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Sri Lanka white-ball player Udana quits after pay row
Month of Mourning begins today
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft