‘Walton is the showcase of Bangladesh development’



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director Golam Murshed, speaking to American audience at the third phase of the Bangladesh investment roadshow in In Los Angeles on Saturday.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director Golam Murshed made the remarks while delivering his speech during the vote of thanks session at the third phase of the USA roadshow. Earlier, the three-hour long roadshow began on Friday 5:30pm (local time), which was at 6:30am on Saturday (July 31, 2021) according to Bangladesh time, at the Inter Continental Los Angeles Downtown, reports risingbd.com news portal.

In his speech, the Walton Hi-Tech MD thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her tremendous leadership in the country's fast growing development and her ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy for being the architect of Digital Bangladesh.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director Golam Murshed delivers speech of the USA roadshow at the Inter Continental Los Angeles Downtown.

He also thanked Prime Minister's Private industry and investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Bangladesh Stock Exchange Commission Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam for their special role in the development of the country's economy, trade and capital market under Sheikh Hasina's direction.

Addressing foreigners and the NRA Bangladeshis in the USA, the Walton MD also said: "I am cordially inviting you to visit the gigantic Walton factory established over 700 acres of land by five Bangladeshi brothers. Please have confidence, faith and trust on Bangladesh. Invest in Bangladesh and participate in the development of the country."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Advisor on Private Sector and Investment Salman F Rahman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Senior Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Abdur Rouf Talukder, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance Fatima Yasmin, BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BSEC Commissioner Prof Dr. Mizanur Rahman were present among others at that time.

Mentionable, Walton is one of the key partners of the event. In his speech Walton Hi-Tech MD Golam Murshed also thanked other partners EBL and Nagad along with event management organization spell bound for the arrangement of such mega event.

Earlier, the first and second phases of the USA roadshow, an initiative of BSEC to showcase the strength and opportunities of business and investment in Bangladesh for investors abroad, were held in New York and Washington DC on July 26 and 28 respectively. The fourth phase of the roadshow titled 'THE RISE OF BENGAL TIGER: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh' will be held on August 2 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Silicon Valley.

Developing international trade and investment through both portfolio investment and FDI by the expatriates and foreign investors is the key target of this roadshow.





