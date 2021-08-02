‘Govt gives subsidies for farmers’ benefits’

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque said that Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina has been continuously giving huge amount of money as subsidy and incentive in the agriculture sector in order to benefit the farmers of the country.

"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been giving huge amount of money as subsidy and incentive continuously in the agriculture sector in order to benefit the farmers of the countryby reducing the cost of production," he said.

The minister was speaking at a virtual seminar titled 'Paribarik Krish O Krishok: Sarkar O Nagorik Somaj er Koronio' from his official residence here as the chief guest on Saturday.

Highlighting that the government is continuously adopting and implementing agri-friendly policies to make agriculture profitable, the minister said the present government is doing so for the farmers as most of the farmers in the country are small, marginal and sharecroppers. -BSS

























