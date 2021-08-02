Raw material shortage amid C-19 slowdowns shrimp output

Shrimp prices have started gaining in the international market but shortage of raw materials and increase in shipping cost have created new problems. Exporters are moreover facing shortage of working capital to make a turnaround in Covid-19 hit domestic since 2020

Md. Amin Ullah, president of Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA), told The Daily Observer on Sunday that many shrimp exporters have lost working capital due to cancelation of export orders amid the pandemic. Moreover they lack raw materials to raise local production.

He said that a good number of exporters suffered from cancelation of orders and delay in shipment as shrimp consumption decreased in global market from last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

'Now the global demand has started gaining but we are failing to seize upon the situation due to production setback. Amin said shrimp production decreased gradually due to insufficient infrastructure development and lack of specific pathogen-free shrimp seed.

Amin said the government should allow commercial production of vannamei - a non-native species of shrimps - in the country to make raw materials for shrimp available. He said most shrimp plant in the country turned sick as they were running with 10-15 per cent capacity amid shortage of raw materials.

Higher freight cost is another challenge which has increased three to five times during the pandemic period, BFFEA president said. He said only small number of exporters got fund from the government stimulus package to make good of their working capital and the amount was also negligible.

The government has kept shrimp sector out of the purview of the Covid restrictions but the domestic production decreased due to lack of raw materials, said M Khalilullah, senior vice-president of the BFFEA. The export earnings from shrimps witnessed downward trend since 2018 due to the global economic slowdown, he said.

'We had enough stock in 2020 when the Covid-19 disrupted international business and exporters were forced to ship their products at lower prices for the survival,' Khalilullah said.

Prices of shrimps have increased in global market in 2021 but exporters are facing new challenges in term of incredible freight hike and shortage of raw materials, he said.

Khalilullah, managing director of Satkhira Foods Ltd said that many businesses in this sector have been suffering from shortage of working capital at a time only few of them received loans from the stimulus package.

He similarly demanded approval of the government for commercial production of vannamei saying that it could change shrimp export scenario removing raw materials shortage. It will also be helpful to reduce prices of shrimps in the local market.

The country has around 76 shrimp processing plants and only 30 of them are in production. According to Export promotion Bureau, earnings from shrimp exports in the financial year 2020-21 fell by 1.15 per cent to $328.84 million from $332.65 in FY 2019-20.







