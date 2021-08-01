HC burdened with backlog of 782 death reference cases

A total of 782 death references are pending before the High Court for disposal for six to sixteen years after delivery of the judgments by the lower courts because of the backlog of cases.

Despite preparing paper books in the sensational August 21 grenade attack case, Feni madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi murder case and Holy Artisan Attack case has been awaiting a High Court (HC) hearing since January 30 and August 17 last year, when the cases were ready for the session.

The ongoing pandemic delayed the hearing of the cases although the State was ready for joining the hearing on the sensational

cases that could not take place despite completion of paper book on those cases.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a delay in beginning hearing on the death reference cases because the court has not operated physically since March 24 last year.

According to the Directorate of the Prison sources, there were 2006 death-row convicts as of June this year. Of the death-row convicts, 1,952 are males and 54 females.

Supreme Court sources said there were 575 death reference cases in 2010, out of which only 43 have been disposed of. In 2011, the number of cases increased to 609, and 64 were disposed of. In 2012, there were 595 cases and 145 cases were settled. In 2013 there were 513, 111 were settled. In 2014, there were 498, 135 were settled. In 2015 there were 477, only 56 were settled. In 2016, there were 580 cases, only 45 were settled. In 2017, there were 706, only 66 were settled. In 2018, the number of cases increased to 711, only 83 was settled. In 2019, the number of cases was 732. In 2020, 780 death references were pending with the HC. 82 cases have been pending in the last six months until June 2021for disposal.

The sources said that the death references for the years 2015 and 2016 are now being heard by the HC division.

There were three division benches in the HC for the disposal of the death references before the closure of the court due to the ongoing pandemic.

No benches for death reference have been assigned by the Chief Justice as the only three HC benches are operating now.

Law experts said that increasing criminal offence, delay of making paper book, shortage of death reference benches and unnecessary time seeking during the hearing are responsible for the backlog of the cases.

The hearing is being delayed due to delays in preparing the paper books for hearing the death reference cases. The cases are being heard immediately after the preparation of the paper books, they said.

They also suggested that the Supreme Court authority should increase the benches for dealing with death references and appeals.

A paper book contains all the details of a case, trial proceedings, statements, evidence, verdicts, and other documents which are only printed in BG Press. Once it is ready, an HC bench hears and disposes of the death reference and appeal of the relevant case.

According to Section 374 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), if a lower court awards the death penalty, the verdict is examined by the HC for confirmation of the punishment.

Meanwhile, in 2016, the rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) had been filed a writ petition seeking HC directives to set up a press for printing death references under the Supreme Court authority to avoid delay of the death reference.

Criminal expert Khandker Mahbub Hossain told the Daily Observer that it is inhuman that when a lower court awarded death sentence to the person he was immediately taken to the condemned cell after receiving the judgment.

A condemned cell is a small room where a death-row convict is kept. The convict has to stay in the condemned cell for years until the case is disposed of though he may later be acquitted from the charge after examining by the HC, the jurist said.

Deputy Attorney General Bashir Ahmed, one of the State law officers dealing death reference cases in the HC told this correspondent that a death reference bench of the HC deals with a maximum of 35 to 40 cases a year.

The number of HC benches needs to be further increased for speedy disposal of the pending cases, he said.