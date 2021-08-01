4 extortionists held by army in Rangamati

A patrol team of Bangladesh Army on Saturday detained four members of UPDF (Prasit Khisa) at Langdu upazila in Rangamati district on

charge of extortion.

The detained persons are Suren Chakma, 36, Annasong Chakma, 45, Anil Chakma, 19, and Simon Chakma, 40, according to an ISPR press release.

Tipped off, the patrol team of the army conducted a drive at Chhoto Kattali area at around 3:00am and detained them.

The army personnel also recovered a firearm, 77 bullets, four mobile phones, Tk 63,592 in cash and record book of extortions from their possession.







