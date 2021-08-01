Data shows Bangladesh’s average Covid vaccination rate among lowest in S Asia

Bangladesh's pace of administering the COVID-19 vaccine is well below the rate needed to ensure that 40 percent of citizens receive both doses by the end of the year.

It is also significantly lower than the rate needed to vaccinate 60 percent of the population by mid-2022, according to data from the Task Force on COVID-19 Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics for Developing Countries, a group formed by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization.

Data from a new website launched by the Task Force on Friday, showed that

Bangladesh's weekly average vaccination rate was 0.11 per 100 people.

Bangladesh's average vaccination rate was among the lowest in South Asia. Pakistan's vaccination rate was 0.19 per 100 people, India's was 0.31, Nepal's 0.33, and Sri Lanka's 1.63. Only Afghanistan, at 0.05 per 100, Bhutan, at 0.04, and the Maldives, at 0.08, had lower vaccination rates in the region. However, both Bhutan and the Maldives have vaccinated large portions of their population already.

In order to vaccinate 40 percent of the population by the end of the year, Bangladesh would need a daily vaccination rate of 0.49 per 100 people, according to the Task Force. To achieve 60 percent vaccination by mid-2022, Bangladesh would need a daily vaccination rate of 0.35 per 100 people.

Bangladesh, with a population of 164.7 million people, needs 131.8 million doses to vaccinate 40 percent of its population and 197.6 million doses to vaccinate 60 percent of its population. It has, by the website's estimate, pre-purchased 158.1 million doses and has had 25.8 million doses delivered.

The Task Force estimates that, based on current delivery schedules and agreements, Bangladesh would be able to vaccinate 19.64 percent of the population by the end of this year.

The government has said it plans to vaccinate 80 percent of the country's population, or 140 million people. As of Jul 25, Bangladesh has administered 7.56 million first doses of the vaccine and 4.3 million second doses, according to a separate WHO report.

-bdnews24.com






