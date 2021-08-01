Countries need to be more ambitious in climate goals, urges UN

PARIS, July 31: Countries that have signed up to the Paris accord to tame climate change need to be more ambitious in their own national efforts, the UN's climate chief said on Saturday.

Only just over half of countries that are party to the accord have submitted updated proposals for limiting their carbon emissions, Patricia Espinosa said in a statement.

And "the level of ambition reflected in those national climate action plans also needs to be enhanced," she said.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international

treaty on climate change that was adopted by 196 countries in December 2015 with the aim of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5C, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Under the accord, every participating country originally had until the end of 2020 to submit new or updated "nationally determined contributions" or "NDCs". -AFP







