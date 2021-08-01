N’ganj school takes written exam of all students defying govt directives



Defying the government instructions during the countrywide lockdown, authorities of Ali Akbar Academy at Bhuigarh in Narayanganj arrange written examination for school students on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Violating the government health rules and academic regulations, Ali Akbar Academy in Narayanganj has taken written examinations of its students in the institution building on Saturday.

Ali Akbar Academy authorities took a 30-minute written test of the third to the tenth grade students.

Some parents who were present in front of the school during the examination complained that despite their reluctance, the school authorities forced them to bring the children to the school for the examination.

The parents said the school has organized the examination to collect the arrear tuitions fees. The guardians also said they were being pressured to pay arrear tuitions fees without considering the financial problem during the Coronavirus pandemic period.

On the other hand the school authorities claimed that this was not a school test. Different teachers have brought the tuition students together and took a 20 marks test.

Ali Akbar Academy Principal Md Wali Ullah told the Daily Observer, "The school teachers were earning money from giving tuition. They asked me to allow them to take a test on the academy compound. But I did not allow them. Even then, they brought the students to the school and took the test. It is certainly an offence."

"I apologize to everyone for the offence committed by the school teachers," Md Wali Ullah said and added, "No one will be allowed to commit such offence in future. Action will also be taken against those who disobeyed my orders and took the class test."

"Ali Akbar Academy teacher teaches my child at home," Shilpi Akhter, a mother of a student, said and added, "The teacher told me a test would be taken at school on Saturday. But I did not send my child to appear in the exam."

When asked why the test was taken, teachers of the school said as most school students do not have smart phones, they were brought to the school for the test.

But parents claim that they all have smart phones. The school authorities have organized this test mainly to collect the arrear school fees.

Assistant headmaster Farida Akhter told this correspondent, "Our school has been closed for the last 18 months. During this time we did not receive any assistance from any authorities. We are going to the homes of the students and doing tuition to run our families."

"In this situation, at the request of the parents, we have decided to take an examination together in the school," she added.

She also apologized to all and said, "It was our wrong decision to take the exam amid the lockdown and in defiance of the government directives."





