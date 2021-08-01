Community link  ‘vital to waste management’

In order to reduce the extreme sufferings of city dwellers from the unhealthy environment experts, green activists and health experts have emphasized on the engagement of community people in waste management.

Mentioning that 68-81 percent of wastes in most of the cities of the country are food wastes, they suggested that these wastes can be turned into resources with proper management of government.

Talking to the Daily Observer over phone, Engineer Md Abdus Sobhan, POBA General Secretary said that such community involvement in dealings wastes could create not only job opportunity but also bring about environment related progress.

"The amount of wastes is increasing everyday and the lack of eco-friendly removal of these wastes is causing huge damage to environment and public health," he said.

Referring to the key note paper, he recently presented at an online discussion meeting on city's waste management, organized by Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) with

the financial support of USAID and FCDO and technical cooperation of Counter Part International under an initiative of 'Dhaka Calling" Consortium Project, he said that the population of around two crore of the two city corporations in the capital releases at least ten thousands metric ton of wastes every day. Of them two city corporations collect only six thousand ton of wastes and dump in Matuail and Aminbazar landfill.

"Rest of the wastes is mixing with the drains and sewages finally touching various rivers water. Such wastes are filling the bottom of the rivers and polluting river-water. The burning example is our Buriganga and other rivers around Dhaka city," he added.

When asked, how these community people could be engaged with these waste management system, Engineer Sobhan said that the dwellers living in this mega city where about 50 lakh people are from low income groups are living in the slums, rail station, terminal and footpaths.

"I firmly believe that by engaging these huge number of community people in dealing waste management with a feeling of ownership we can create an environment friendly livable Dhaka metropolis," he said.

Md. Khalequzzaman, Professor, Lock Haven University of USA, said that no specific law on waste management is being obeyed in Bangladesh even amid this outbreak of Covid-19.

"We have plenty of laws but sadly there is no implementation of law, "he said on Whatsapp.

As we do not have any rules and regulations on solid wastes management, we have to arrange some incentives to ensure a proper waste management, he added.

He emphasized on taking initiatives like introducing environment clubs in different schools and colleges where students would demonstrate some practical acts of waste management which later can be presented as a recommendation.

Doctor Lelin Chowdhury, a Health Expert, noted that earlier 70 percent of the diseases was infectious but now 70 percent is non communicable. Most of the slum dwellers are suffering from these non communicable diseases such as diabetics, pressure, heart problem, cancer and other diseases, he said while talking over phone.

"And the reason for such diseases is environment pollution due to lack of proper waste management," he added.

Asked about the steps required, he said that change in the mindset of policy makers is important.

"We have to make our policy makers understand that waste management is not an alien issue. Rather it is part of health management which must reflect on their work," he added.

Slum leader Salma Akhtar said that city corporations officials and community people's collective effort is important to ensure proper waste management. She also stressed on the need for technical support from city corporation officials.







