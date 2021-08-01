Bus, launch ‘to ply till noon’ today

The government has relaxed the restriction on all public transport including long route buses and launch services from Saturday night to Sunday (today) till 12:00pm to transport garment and other export-oriented factory workers amid the

ongoing 'strict lockdown' for Covid-19 pandemic as the government announced to reopen factories from today (August 1).

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

At the same time, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan also said that restriction on all transport has been relaxed to transport garment workers till Sunday noon.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Alom Khan, Public Relations Officer of the Shipping Ministry, also confirmed about the launch services plying on Saturday night.







