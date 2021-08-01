218 die, 9,369 C-19 cases detected in 24 hours

The country witnessed the death of 218 more people from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death toll now stands at 20,685. Some 9,369 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,249,484.

Besides, 14,017 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the recovery rate now stands at 86.29 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,078,212, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 30.24 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.14 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 649 labs across the country tested 30,980 samples.

On Saturday, of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 67 deaths followed by 55 in

Chattogram, 27 in Khulna, 22 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 12 in Mymensingh, 10 in Barishal, and nine in Sylhet divisions.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4,228,000 lives and infected as many as 198,177,000 people across the world till Saturday evening, according to worldometer.

As many as 179,058,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







