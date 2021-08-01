No decision yet on extension of lockdown: Farhad

Though the readymade garment factories are reopening on Sunday (today) after a 15-day closure due to Eid ul Azha and strict lockdown to curb Covid 19 transmission, the government hasn't yet taken any decision to reopen the offices, mass

transports and markets.

The decision would be finalized on August 4 following the official recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Committee on C- 19 along with the consent of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Cabinet Division and Public Administration Ministry officials.

However, the officials claimed that the lockdown might be relaxed more considering the livelihood and employment of the country's people and everything would be normal gradually.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Saturday said that no decision has yet been taken on the extension of ongoing lockdown after August 5.

"We have received recommendations from various quarters, including the DGHS, to extend the lockdown. But other alternatives are also being considered to contain the Covid-19 transmission," he said in response to a query about any decision to extend the lockdown.

He said, "Strict lockdown means everything will remain closed. But, all factories including readymade garments have already opened. I think everything will be relaxed gradually."

"However, the Prime Minister hasn't yet given any directive on extension of the lockdown as it's going to expire on August 5. But, the government's decision will depend on the overall C-19 situation in the country," the minister said, adding that the PM's directive may come by August 3 or 4 and all will be notified accordingly.

For now, he said, export-oriented factories are going to reopen on a limited extent.

Government imposed a strict lockdown on July 23 after conclusion of the relaxed period till July 22 from July 15 for celebrating Eid ul Azha following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases across the country.







