RMG workers in quandary

The government has suddenly announced reopening of the export oriented industries, including the RMG units from today (Sunday).

Following the decision, several million workers from different districts have been returning to the capital to join work from Sunday. The mad rush of workplace-bound people started on Friday and continued on Saturday.

People returning to the capital are suffering due to the restrictions imposed by the government. As well as having to count the extra costs of the return journey.

While visiting different entry points to the capital

on Saturday, this correspondent found that the entrance to the city from the south was over crowded with people on rickshaws and pickup vans and cars. Thousands of workers were also seen entering to the city on foot.

Kauser Ahmed, who works at a garment factory in Rampura, said he was compelled to return to Dhaka from Madaripur amid the lockdown just to save his job.

"The lockdown is going on, so there are no buses on the road. I broke my journey and took various modes of transports to reach here," he said.

Another garment worker, Abdur Razzak, said he returned to Dhaka from his village home in Faridpur.

"Those of us who work in garment factories were told that there would be a lockdown until August 5. And until then our factories will remain closed. But the sudden announcement of reopening of garment units before the lifting of the lockdown came to us as a surprise. How will the workers return with no public transport on the roads? The government did not think about it. What a mockery?" He lamented.

Shahidullah Azim, Vice-President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the government has announced to keep the export-oriented industries open from August 1 during the strict lockdown announced to prevent the spread of the epidemic coronavirus.

On Friday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard. It said that from August 1, all export-oriented industries will be outside the scope of the current ban.

All industries have been shut down since July 23 after Eid, when strict restrictions were imposed to prevent the corona epidemic. The factories were to remain closed till August 5.





