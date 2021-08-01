Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RMG workers in quandary

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Mizanur Rahman

The government has suddenly announced reopening of the export oriented industries, including the RMG units from today (Sunday).
Following the decision, several million workers from different districts have been returning to the capital to join work from Sunday. The mad rush of workplace-bound people started on Friday and continued on Saturday.
People returning to the capital are suffering due to the restrictions imposed by the government. As well as having to count the extra costs of the return journey.
While visiting different entry points to the capital
on Saturday, this correspondent found that the entrance to the city from the south was over crowded with people on rickshaws and pickup vans and cars. Thousands of workers were also seen entering to the city on foot.
Kauser Ahmed, who works at a garment factory in Rampura, said he was compelled to return to Dhaka from Madaripur amid the lockdown just to save his job.
"The lockdown is going on, so there are no buses on the road. I broke my journey and took various modes of transports to reach here," he said.   
Another garment worker, Abdur Razzak, said he returned to Dhaka from his village home in Faridpur.
"Those of us who work in garment factories were told that there would be a lockdown until August 5. And until then our factories will remain closed. But the sudden announcement of reopening of garment units before the lifting of the lockdown came to us as a surprise. How will the workers return with no public transport on the roads? The government did not think about it. What a mockery?" He lamented.
Shahidullah Azim, Vice-President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the government has announced to keep the export-oriented industries open from August 1 during the strict lockdown announced to prevent the spread of the epidemic coronavirus.
On Friday, the Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard. It said that from August 1, all export-oriented industries will be outside the scope of the current ban.
All industries have been shut down since July 23 after Eid, when strict restrictions were imposed to prevent the corona epidemic. The factories were to remain closed till August 5.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC burdened with backlog of 782 death reference cases
4 extortionists held by army in Rangamati
Data shows Bangladesh’s average Covid vaccination rate among lowest in S Asia
Countries need to be more ambitious in climate goals, urges UN
N’ganj school takes written exam of all students defying govt directives
Community link  ‘vital to waste management’
Backstreet sales: 11 arrested for breaching bonded warehouse rules
Bus, launch ‘to ply till noon’ today


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft