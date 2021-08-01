7,81,320 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive 

Bangladesh has received the second consignment containing 7,81,320 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan under the COVAX facility on Saturday.

"The third consignment that will contain 6,16,780 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine is scheduled to arrive here on August 3," Foreign Minister told the journalists at the Airport.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque received the vaccine doses that landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:15 pm.





