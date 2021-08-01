Video
Front Page

196 dengue cases in 24 hours, most in capital

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 196 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).  
Of them, 194 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 2 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
The total number of dengue patients who are taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 777. Of them, 747 patients are taking treatment from different hospitals in the capital and 30 are outside the capital.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received four reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year.
According to the statistics, a total of 2,658 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, including the capital, from January 1 this year to Friday, July 30. Among them, 1,877 patients have returned home after recovery.
With the outbreak of dengue fever --100 dengue patients reported daily for more than a week-has sparked new worries as the country's health services are already overburdened with growing Covid cases and fatalities.
The DGHS reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.
According to official statistics, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were
recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better.
The fatalities had almost fallen to zero at one stage, before surging again in 2018, leading to the severe outbreak the following year.


