Maze of govt orders mess up strict lockdown restrictions



LOCKDOWN MOCKERY EXTRAORDINARY: Shimulia Ferry Terminal saw huge crowd of people bound for the capital on Saturday, apparently due to the authorities' announcement to resume work at export-oriented factories from Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Ferry terminals were witnessing massive rush as workers started to return to their respective workplaces to save jobs during the pandemic period. Ferry ghats experienced immense pressure of commuters and private vehicles as launch services are suspended.

They were however allowed to operate from Saturday evening to Sunday noon to cater to the need of the returning workers.

Despite the suspension of mass transports, the workers were returning to their working places in the capital boarding on open trucks, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, motorcycles and CNGs.

The passengers were facing extreme difficulties and untold sufferings in reaching their destinations. Besides, none was paying any heed to the government's advice to maintain health guidelines.

Many people and workers were blaming the government and factory owners for taking such an imprudent decision amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 infections.

Although, the government on the second half of Saturday announced that no employees of export-oriented factories, including garments, will lose job if fail to join their respective workplaces for now. But, by this time the workers have already started their journey towards their workplaces.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has already cleared the matter that they will reopen the factories only with those employees who are now in Dhaka. The rest will come in phases after August 5."

He said some of the employees and workers are returning to Dhaka fearing job loss. The BGMEA's President assured to consider the matter. The government will also handle it. No need to return from villages taking the risk of coronavirus infection.

Farhad Hossain urged them not to be panicked over losing their jobs.

At the same time, BGMEA requested the apparel workers who went to their village homes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha not to return to their respective working places right now.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan made the request to workers on Saturday. He said that the BGMEA will make a formal announcement in this regard shortly.

He said he was giving the assurance on behalf of his organisation.

Ahmed Ali, a garment workers' leader, said, "The factory should have been reopened after the resumption of bus-train services. Those who made such a decision did not even think about the workers."

Meanwhile, hundreds of garment workers were staging protest by blocking the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway in Rangpur city demanding transportation facility to return to Dhaka. They started protesting by blocking the highway in Moderna intersection area on Saturday from morning till noon. Traffic on the highway was closed due to the blockade.

Sumi Begum, who came here from Burirhat area of Rangpur to go to Dhaka, said she worked at AKS Group Garment Factory in Dhaka and she has to go to Dhaka because of her job.

"I am trying to go to Dhaka every day but could not go due to transportation problems. Many people of our team have gone to Dhaka. Then why cannot we go? I have been standing on the highway since this morning," she added.

Sharmin Akhter, who works at ABS Garment Factory in Savar, said, "It will be very difficult if I cannot go to Dhaka. I have to go anyway. There is a fear of losing my job."

According to our correspondents, thousands of Dhaka-bound commuters were travelling to Shimulia from Madaripur's Banglabazar ghat as they have to join work today.

Ten out of 17 ferries were operating on the route yesterday and the ferries were carrying only commuters, along with a few ambulances and vehicles carrying the dead.

Many of the passengers on the overly crowded ferries were not wearing masks, risking their lives.

Shahiful Islam, Deputy General Manager of Shimulia ghat of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) said, "There is no pressure of vehicles and passengers at Shimulia Ghat. That's why, we are unloading the ferries quickly and sending those back to Banglabazar to speed up the services."

Some 20,000 people were seen waiting at Banglabazar Ghat at 10:00am to cross the river, according to a traffic police inspector.

People from 21 southern districts were returning to Dhaka via Daulatdia-Paturia route, said our Manikganj correspondent.

After getting off the ferry they took trucks, pick-up vans, motorcycles, CNG-run auto-rickshaws to reach their destinations, paying five to six times higher fare.

BIWTC Aricha Ghat DGM Zillur Rahman said, "There are eight ferries operating for emergency vehicles. But the garment workers are returning to the capital through the ferries."

In Pabna, three ferries left Kazirhaat Ghat for Aricha yesterday till 10:00am and no vehicle could board the ferries following the rush of commuters.

One of the garment workers Aklima said, "Office admin told to join workplace from August 1. For this, we have to go Dhaka to join work."

Mahabubur Rahman, manager of Kazirhaat ferry ghat and also officer of BIWTA, said each ferry has carried around 2,000 to 3,000 commuters while trucks and motorbikes remain stranded at the ghat.

Most of the vehicles could not reach the pontoon due to the crowd, he said.

"Once the ferries anchored at Kazirhaat, they faced difficulties in unloading transports due to the mad rush of people. Ferry services are being hampered due to the crowd," Mahabub added.









