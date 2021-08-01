

Month of Mourning begins today

The ruling Awami League (AL) has decided to observe the month with month-long programmes commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day on

August 15 on a limited scale with maintaining health guidelines amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader recently announced the programmes at a press conference.

On August 5, marking the birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu, floral wreaths will be placed at his portrait on the premises of Dhanmondi Abahani Club at 8:30am. Later, wreaths will be laid at his grave at Banani graveyard at 9:15am.

Marking the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wreaths will be placed at her grave at Banani graveyard at 9:00am on August 8.

On August 15, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day, AL leaders and workers will pay glowing tributes to him by placing wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number 32 in the capital at 8:30am.

Tributes will also be paid to other martyrs of August 15 by placing wreaths at their graves at Banani graveyard at 9:15am on that day.

A delegation of AL will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11:00am.

Special doa and prayers will be arranged at all mosques, temples, churches and pagodas across the country to mark the National Mourning Day.

On August 16, a discussion will be arranged on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at 3:30pm.

On August 17, Dhaka city north and south units of AL will arrange discussion commemorating the countrywide series bomb attacks on that day in 2005.

On August 21, tributes will be paid to martyrs in the gruesome grenade attacks on AL rally on that day in 2004 by placing wreaths in front AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 9:00am. Indoor discussion will be arranged at 3:30pm on that day.

On August 27, marking the death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, tributes will be paid on his grave on the premises of Dhaka University central mosque at 9:00am.

Quader said the party President gave directives to all organizational units from centre to grassroots to observe the programme on a limited scale by maintaining health guidelines and wearing facemask properly.







The month of mourning begins today for the nation to recall once again the brutal assassination of the founding father and renew the pledge to safeguard perpetually the country's independence and sovereignty.The ruling Awami League (AL) has decided to observe the month with month-long programmes commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day onAugust 15 on a limited scale with maintaining health guidelines amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader recently announced the programmes at a press conference.On August 5, marking the birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu, floral wreaths will be placed at his portrait on the premises of Dhanmondi Abahani Club at 8:30am. Later, wreaths will be laid at his grave at Banani graveyard at 9:15am.Marking the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wreaths will be placed at her grave at Banani graveyard at 9:00am on August 8.On August 15, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day, AL leaders and workers will pay glowing tributes to him by placing wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road number 32 in the capital at 8:30am.Tributes will also be paid to other martyrs of August 15 by placing wreaths at their graves at Banani graveyard at 9:15am on that day.A delegation of AL will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 11:00am.Special doa and prayers will be arranged at all mosques, temples, churches and pagodas across the country to mark the National Mourning Day.On August 16, a discussion will be arranged on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at 3:30pm.On August 17, Dhaka city north and south units of AL will arrange discussion commemorating the countrywide series bomb attacks on that day in 2005.On August 21, tributes will be paid to martyrs in the gruesome grenade attacks on AL rally on that day in 2004 by placing wreaths in front AL central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 9:00am. Indoor discussion will be arranged at 3:30pm on that day.On August 27, marking the death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, tributes will be paid on his grave on the premises of Dhaka University central mosque at 9:00am.Quader said the party President gave directives to all organizational units from centre to grassroots to observe the programme on a limited scale by maintaining health guidelines and wearing facemask properly.