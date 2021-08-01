Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort

Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort

More than 1,000 students from of country's different schools and colleges having a digital device with internet have been receiving online lessons free of costs from engineering and medical colleges students.
Around 100 students of different public, engineering universities and medical colleges are imparting lessons to students under Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Academy, an online platform run by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists.
For Such a noble initiative of helping the students to keep up their spirit for last 16 months considering the pandemic sitruation, Wazed Miah Science Academy has been highly admired by the learners and their parents.
Mainly the science students of secondary and higher secondary levels are getting this support.  
Initially, the academy provided the support to 15 indigent students.  But now, 80 to 100 students on an average in three to four batches are added every day to take study help from the academy.
Khondaker Habib Ahsan, Deputy Science Affairs Secretary of central BCL who is also coordinating this free schooling programme told the Daily Observer, "We are providing voluntary service, keeping in view the requirement of students. Such initiatives outside the schools and colleges will help check education trade in the name of coaching."
"No financial support is being taken from anyone to run the programme. A hundred BCL leaders and activists from different universities are voluntarily working regularly as class conductors," he added.
Md Sayeed Al Imran, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College said, "We have been deprived of classroom teachings for long 16 months. During the crisis period, Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Academy is teaching us free of cost. We are grateful to the elder brothers who have extended their helping hands to us."
Md Shahriar Rakin, a student of Class X of Dinajpur Zila School, said, "These online classes are very helpful for us to keep up the pace of our study when the schools are closed. Friendly behaviour of the elder brothers attracts me much and they make lessons easier and interesting too."
"When I heard about Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy and their free of cost online teaching, at first I couldn't believe. After attending some classes, I realized that the initiative taken by the brothers for us is very useful," said Maisha Binte Reza, a Class XI student of Bangladesh Navy School and College, Chattogram.
Azraf Nazmi, a 4th Year MBBS student of Dhaka Medical College, who is working voluntarily with the academy from the very beginning said, "As soon as I heard that the BCL has taken such an initiative I decided to get involved. I am taking Biology and Chemistry classes every Saturday and Wednesday under this initiative."
"I really enjoy this programme. Many students, especially from rural areas cannot afford quality education. But under this initiative they are learning new things and getting education on par with the urban areas without spending a single penny," Azraf Nazmi added.
"Being a part of this platform of Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy run by Bangladesh Chhatra League during the coronavirus period, I feel like an education fighter," said Hasib Hasnat, a student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conferenc
Four UPDF members arrested in Rangamati
Covid-19: What life is like when hospitals refuse admission!
Initiative launched to end child marriage in Bangladesh
Navy chief returns home from Russia
Man who ‘got three back-to-back Covid jabs’ under observation
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft