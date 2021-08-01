

Wazed Miah Science Academy: BCL’s crisis management effort

Around 100 students of different public, engineering universities and medical colleges are imparting lessons to students under Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Academy, an online platform run by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists.

For Such a noble initiative of helping the students to keep up their spirit for last 16 months considering the pandemic sitruation, Wazed Miah Science Academy has been highly admired by the learners and their parents.

Mainly the science students of secondary and higher secondary levels are getting this support.

Initially, the academy provided the support to 15 indigent students. But now, 80 to 100 students on an average in three to four batches are added every day to take study help from the academy.

Khondaker Habib Ahsan, Deputy Science Affairs Secretary of central BCL who is also coordinating this free schooling programme told the Daily Observer, "We are providing voluntary service, keeping in view the requirement of students. Such initiatives outside the schools and colleges will help check education trade in the name of coaching."

"No financial support is being taken from anyone to run the programme. A hundred BCL leaders and activists from different universities are voluntarily working regularly as class conductors," he added.

Md Sayeed Al Imran, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College said, "We have been deprived of classroom teachings for long 16 months. During the crisis period, Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Academy is teaching us free of cost. We are grateful to the elder brothers who have extended their helping hands to us."

Md Shahriar Rakin, a student of Class X of Dinajpur Zila School, said, "These online classes are very helpful for us to keep up the pace of our study when the schools are closed. Friendly behaviour of the elder brothers attracts me much and they make lessons easier and interesting too."

"When I heard about Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy and their free of cost online teaching, at first I couldn't believe. After attending some classes, I realized that the initiative taken by the brothers for us is very useful," said Maisha Binte Reza, a Class XI student of Bangladesh Navy School and College, Chattogram.

Azraf Nazmi, a 4th Year MBBS student of Dhaka Medical College, who is working voluntarily with the academy from the very beginning said, "As soon as I heard that the BCL has taken such an initiative I decided to get involved. I am taking Biology and Chemistry classes every Saturday and Wednesday under this initiative."

"I really enjoy this programme. Many students, especially from rural areas cannot afford quality education. But under this initiative they are learning new things and getting education on par with the urban areas without spending a single penny," Azraf Nazmi added.

"Being a part of this platform of Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy run by Bangladesh Chhatra League during the coronavirus period, I feel like an education fighter," said Hasib Hasnat, a student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology. More than 1,000 students from of country's different schools and colleges having a digital device with internet have been receiving online lessons free of costs from engineering and medical colleges students.Around 100 students of different public, engineering universities and medical colleges are imparting lessons to students under Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Academy, an online platform run by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists.For Such a noble initiative of helping the students to keep up their spirit for last 16 months considering the pandemic sitruation, Wazed Miah Science Academy has been highly admired by the learners and their parents.Mainly the science students of secondary and higher secondary levels are getting this support.Initially, the academy provided the support to 15 indigent students. But now, 80 to 100 students on an average in three to four batches are added every day to take study help from the academy.Khondaker Habib Ahsan, Deputy Science Affairs Secretary of central BCL who is also coordinating this free schooling programme told the Daily Observer, "We are providing voluntary service, keeping in view the requirement of students. Such initiatives outside the schools and colleges will help check education trade in the name of coaching.""No financial support is being taken from anyone to run the programme. A hundred BCL leaders and activists from different universities are voluntarily working regularly as class conductors," he added.Md Sayeed Al Imran, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College said, "We have been deprived of classroom teachings for long 16 months. During the crisis period, Dr MA Wazed Miah Science Academy is teaching us free of cost. We are grateful to the elder brothers who have extended their helping hands to us."Md Shahriar Rakin, a student of Class X of Dinajpur Zila School, said, "These online classes are very helpful for us to keep up the pace of our study when the schools are closed. Friendly behaviour of the elder brothers attracts me much and they make lessons easier and interesting too.""When I heard about Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy and their free of cost online teaching, at first I couldn't believe. After attending some classes, I realized that the initiative taken by the brothers for us is very useful," said Maisha Binte Reza, a Class XI student of Bangladesh Navy School and College, Chattogram.Azraf Nazmi, a 4th Year MBBS student of Dhaka Medical College, who is working voluntarily with the academy from the very beginning said, "As soon as I heard that the BCL has taken such an initiative I decided to get involved. I am taking Biology and Chemistry classes every Saturday and Wednesday under this initiative.""I really enjoy this programme. Many students, especially from rural areas cannot afford quality education. But under this initiative they are learning new things and getting education on par with the urban areas without spending a single penny," Azraf Nazmi added."Being a part of this platform of Dr Wazed Miah Science Academy run by Bangladesh Chhatra League during the coronavirus period, I feel like an education fighter," said Hasib Hasnat, a student of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology.