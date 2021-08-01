Four UPDF members arrested in Rangamati

Four armed members of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-Prosit) were arrested Saturday during a drive by the Army in Longdu upazila of Rangamati.

The arrestees were identified as Suren Cakma,36, Annasang Chakma, 45, Anil Chakma, 19 and Symon Chakma, 40.

Tipped off, a patrol of Bangladesh Army conducted a drive at Choto Kattali area of the upazila around 3m and arrested the four as they were extorting money from local people.

One AK-22 rifle, 77 rounds of ammunition, 1 magazine 1 walkie-talkie set, one solar charger, four mobile sets, fake ID card, banners with anti-state slogans and TK 63,592 was recovered from the arrestees, said a senior intelligence official.

The four belong to the armed branch of the UPDF (Prosit) and were involved in terrorist activities, extortion at different upazilas of Rangamati, said the army sources. -UNB









