Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:49 AM
Home Editorial

Dhaka-bound onrush mounts health risks

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Despite the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions, all export-oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, have resumed functioning from today. The cabinet division issued a notification in this connection on Friday after business leaders had kept asking the government for permission to operate factories amid the ongoing lockdown.

Strangely, the government's notification has no instruction on how workers will return from villages they had gone to celebrate Eid, since the restrictions on public transport will remain in force until at least 5 August.

Consequently, the number of Dhaka-bound passengers coming from different parts of the country is increasing. Most of them are RMG workers or involved in various garment sector related jobs. Social distance and hygiene rules are being mostly ignored on the way due to the onrush of people. In order to reach their workplaces, passengers heading to Dhaka are avoiding the police checkposts on roads and reaching capital availing small vehicles, risking road accidents. Since there is inadequate means of transport, the passengers have to face endless sufferings. They have to huddle in the vehicles and pay two or three times more than the original fares.

However, the decision will serve the interest of export related institutions. Undeniably, export-oriented industries are required to resume production, since they are crucial for the country's economy.

Moreover, there is fear of losing market of the export oriented products in international market, since the western countries have started placing orders for these products as they have largely recovered from the pandemic. In addition to that the workers have to join work since they have to earn for their families. Whatever the significance of these export oriented industries in our economy is we cannot overlook the health risks posed by the Dhaka-bound human wave.

Prior to resuming the operation, the factories had to take special vaccination programme for the workers. It seems the authorities give priority to money over human lives. The authority concerned could give a second thought before taking the decision and allow public transport to operate for a particular time in limited scale. The haphazard situation will further increase the health risks of passengers, which in turn will have further implications on our economy.

However, factory authorities must bring all workers under the vaccination programme immediately. Simultaneously, they have to facilitate residential opportunity to the workers--nearby the factories. For now, the factory authority must ensure that health safety protocols to prevent Covid infections are strictly maintained inside the factory by the workers.



