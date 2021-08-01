Video
Sunday, 1 August, 2021
Brazilian jobless rate drops slightly

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31: Brazil's unemployment rate pulled marginally back from record levels to 14.6 percent in the rolling March to May quarter, according to official figures released on Friday.
Unemployment in Latin America's largest economy had been at a record 14.7 percent since the January to March quarter.
It amounts to 14.8 million people being out of work, the IBGE statistics institute said. Compared to the March to May period in 2020, when the rate was 12.9 percent, there are 2.1 million more people unemployed.
Experts believe the only way to reactivate the economy would be through progress with the country's coronavirus vaccination program.
Over the past 18 months since the pandemic appeared, more than 550,000 Brazilians have died of Covid-19.
However, it will take time for economic activity to catch up with increased immunizations.
"In a climate of increased uncertainty ... business people are postponing investments and formal contracts," said Paulo Peruchetti, from the Brazilian institute of economics at the Getulio Vargas foundation.    -AFP



