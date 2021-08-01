Banglabandha land port resumes trade

PANCHAGARH, July 31: Import and export activities resumed through Banglabandha land port in Tetulia upazila of Panchagarh district on Saturday after 12 days of holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha festival.

Import-export group president and Bangladesh Krishok League vice president Abdul Latif Tarin and its general secretary and Banglabandha Union Parishad (UP) chairman Kudrat-e Khuda confirmed BSS.

They said that import-export activities remained suspended through the land port from July 19 to 30 July.

The import, export, customs clearance, loading and unloading of the imported goods resumed today through the land port after the 12 days of vacation, they added. -BSS















