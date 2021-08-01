

Bashundhara Group distributes relief in Bogura

The Kaler Kantho, one of the reputed Bengali national dailies of Bashundhara Group, provided relief through its social organisation Shuvasangha at Bogura Zilla School ground and Dupchanchia Darus Sunnah Dakhil Madrasa on Wednesday.

With this, the group began distributing relief items in Bogura district and Rajshahi division. The group will distribute food aid to 4,000 families in Bogura district and 24,000 families in Rajshahi division in phases, Shuvasangha sources said.

In addition, Shuvasangha also distributed masks among all people in the areas to create awareness about maintaining health guidelines. Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, superintendent of police in Bogura, was present at the distribution programme at Bogura Zilla School ground. Speaking at the programme, SP Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan said, "Today's relief distribution seems to be one of the best works done in Bangladesh.

Bashundhara Group has distributed relief among 700 helpless families today and they will give such assistance to a total of 4,000 families in the entire district." The SP also thanked Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan for standing by the helpless people of Bogura.

Mozammel Haque Lalu, Editor of the Daily Karotoa, Selim Reza, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar police station, Zakaria Zaman, director of Shuvasangha, and Limon Bashar, vice-president of Shuvasangha, among others, were present at the relief distribution programme in Bogura Sadar.

Meanwhile, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Dupchanchia Muhammad Abu Tahir, officer-in-charge Hasan Ali, director of Kaler Kantha's Shuvasangha Zakaria Zaman and organisation's member Sharif Mahdi Ashraf Jibon were present at the event held at Darus Sunnah Dakhil Madrasa.







