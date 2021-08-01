Video
Sunday, 1 August, 2021
Chile state copper company’s pre-tax profits soar

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SAN TIAGO, July 31: Chile's state mining company Codelco, the largest copper producer in the world, on Friday announced pre-tax profits of $3.7 billion for the first half of 2021.
The figure is almost 10 times higher than during the same January-June period in 2020 and is due to increases in copper prices and production.
In 2020, Codelco's pre-tax profits were $380 million.
Codelco produced 796,000 tons of copper over the first six months of 2021, a seven percent increase on the same period in 2020.
Copper ore reached record prices of more than $10,700 per ton in May, although it has since dropped back below $10,000.
Chile produces 28 percent of global copper, much of which is sold to China, the world's largest consumer of the red metal.
Even when the economy went into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Chile kept its copper mines operating.
Codelco's executive president Octavio Araneda said that "the price of copper was undoubtedly a positive factor in the results but so was the increase in production and lower costs than those in the budget."
Last year, Codelco recorded pre-tax profits that were 55 percent higher than the previous year, providing more than $2 billion to the South American country's economy -- a welcome boost during the pandemic.    -AFP


