

ACI Foundation launches Feroza Begum archive website

This website consists of all her contributions to music thus, honouring the life and work of this eminent singer. The website of Feroza Begum may be accessed through www.ferozabegum.com, says a press release.

On behalf of brother of Feroza Begum and Chairman of ACI Foundation M. Anis Ud Dowla, Anchor of the programme Sadya Afreen Mollick read out the message of Dowla and inaugurated the Website.

In his speech he said this archive of Feroza Begum will remain untarnished and will be available to all in the country and abroad. Dowla also requested to the audience to share any important documents related to Feroza Begum to be treasured safely in this Archive. ACI Foundation is a nonprofit organization and organized a few events in the past and today this launching of Feroza Begum Archive Website is one of the new addition.

M. Anis Ud Dowla also emphasized that to value and honour the intellectuals is the duty of all the citizen of this country. In this noble work he welcomes all to be the part of it.

The Chief Guest Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Speaker of Bangladesh National Parliament paid tribute to late Feroza Begum. She thanked M. Anis Ud Dowla for patronizing the Feroza Begum Archive Website.

Matiur Rahman, Editor, The Daily Prothom Alo recalled the devotion of Artiste Feroza Begum. Asaduzzaman Noor MP, Former Cultural Minister also attended the programme and shared his valuable memories with Feroza Begum.

Noted lyricist and singer Mohammad Asafuddowlah, a former secretary and brother of Feroza Begum spoke fondly about growing up with his sister. He acknowledged her devotion to music in the subcontinent.

Popular Band singer Shafin Ahmed, who is the son of Feroza Begum also spoke fondly about his mother Feroza Begum.

Renowned Singer Anup Ghoshal joined the programme from Kolkata virtually. Eminent singers of the subcontinent Aarti Mukherjee, Haimanti Sukla and Srikanta Acharya paid their tribute to Feroza Begum during the event through a video message.

Renowned artistes, singers and many other cultural personalities expressed their homage to Feroza Begum virtually from around the globe.

Noted artist Mustafa Monwar and Famous singer Ferdausi Rahman attended the programme and they both recalled the dedication of Feroza Begum for Nazrul Sangeet in the subcontinent.

Nazrul Sangeet singer Sadya Afreen Mallick moderated the ceremony and shared her fond memories of Feroza Begum throughout the programme. Finally, Sadya Afreen Mollick read out the message of beloved niece and disciple of Feroza Begum, singer, Shusmita Anis, who led this 3 year-long project of Feroza Begum Archive concluded this virtual event by giving a vote of thanks.

Feroza Begum's lifelong contribution to music, she received many awards and honours including the Swadhinata Padak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Award, Satyajit Ray Award, Nasiruddin Gold Medal, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Gold Medal, D Lit from University of Bardwan, Banga Samman, Mahaguru and Banga Bibhushan from the State Government of West Bengal, India.













