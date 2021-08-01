Amazon fined 746m euros in Luxembourg over data privacy

NEW YORK, July 31: Amazon was fined 746 million euros ($880 million) by Luxembourg authorities over allegations it flouted the EU's data protection rules, the online retail giant said Friday.

The fine was issued July 16 by the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection following its determination that "Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)," Amazon said in a securities filing.

"We believe the CNPD's decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter," the company added, using the organization's French acronym. -AFP













