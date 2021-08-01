Vivo launches 3 smartphones with top-notch features

Vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, recently launched 3 most favourite budget smartphones in the Y series with top-notch features available at below TK 15 thousand.

The smartphones are vivo Y1s, vivo Y12s and vivo Y20 (2021). The Y1s retails for an unbelievable Tk 8,990! With a combination of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, this smartphone comes with a strong 4030mAh battery power. Based on Android 10, the vivo Y1s runs on Funtouch OS10.5 that allows the phone to perform smoothly.

vivo Y12s is among the Y series smartphones delivered by vivo, the Y12s received the biggest response this year. This beautiful smartphone demonstrates that consumers will keep an eye out for an opportunity to buy the phone that brings together stellar specifications at an affordable rate. The Y12s is available for a retail price of Tk 11,990. The device comes with a brilliant storage capacity of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Running on the Funtouch OS 11, this smartphone features a large 5000mAh battery life.

The Y12s showcases fancy features such as the Face Wake and the Side Fingerprint design equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the power button to unlock the smartphone. The Y12s camera system allows for an enriching photography experience by virtue of the AI Dual Camera supported by a diverse range of features. The 13MP rear main camera and the 2MP Bokeh camera yield naturally bright images with intricate detailing.

vivo Y20 (2021) is for a retail price Tk 13,990, the vivo Y20 (2021) comes with impressive specifications. Typically, smartphones at this price range come with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. But vivo's Y20 steps up a notch with a stunning 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM that makes gaming a smooth and unhindered experience. The device is supported by 5000mAh battery power that allows the smartphone to function for long hours. The smartphone also features a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner that enables instant unlocking of the device.

The Y series smartphones truly have provided consumers with a wide range of tip-top features at low-cut prices so that in this day and age, nobody stays deprived of high-functioning smartphones.









