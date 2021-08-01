Dollar’s post-Fed tumble to 1-month low lifts other FX

LONDON, July 31: The dollar slipped to a one-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Fed's reassurance that interest rate hikes remain distant, its pullback offering a major boost to most other currencies from the Aussie dollar to the Chinese yuan.

China's efforts to soothe stock market jitters precipitated by its own regulatory crackdown on some sectors also helped, with the yuan rising for the second day in a row to touch a one-week high versus the greenback.

On the dollar front, a month of gains had already lost momentum leading in to Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting and Chairman Jerome Powell's remark that rate increases were "a ways away" was enough to tip it lower still. (Full Story)

U.S. Treasury yields trended lower after the statement and on Thursday the 10-year yield slipped further and the real yield -- adjusted for inflation -- tumbled to a new record low around minus 1.175%. By 0800 GMT, the dollar inched 0.3% lower against a currency basket at 91.98, down for the fourth straight day.

"We saw the dollar weaken overnight and that's people taking profit on long dollar positions," said Peter Kinsella, head of FX strategy at UBP. -Reuters










