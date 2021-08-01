BD roadshow seeks US investment



BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam speaking at the ongoing Bangladesh investment roadshow in US at a session in Los Angeles on Friday.

"America is one of the largest economies in the world. Investors of this country, business friends can invest in Bangladesh now. We want you (business persons) will invest in our country as there is a wonderful opportunity to invest in the potential stock market of Bangladesh," Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam told the audience, reports risingbd.com news portal.

Prof. Rubayat also informed that the Bangladesh stock market has shown the best performance in the last year. During September and December last year, the investors received the highest returns from the stock market. The turnover in the stock market is increasing day by day with rising the market capital and the index. Our market capitalization is 12 percent of gross domestic product. The Asian Frontier Journal published different reports in this connection.

Shibli Rubayat, and also a former Dhaka University teacher and researcher, came up with the call in his speech delivered at the beginning of the third phase of the ongoing roadshow in the USA.

The third phase of the week-long roadshow organized by the BSEC started around 5:30pm on July 30 (around 6:30am on July 31, Bangladesh Time) at the Inter Continental Los Angeles Downtown.

Developing international trade and investment through both portfolio investment and FDI by the expatriates and foreign investors is the key target of this roadshow. The distinguished delegates are going to demonstrate the strength and opportunities of rising Bangladesh for investors from abroad.

"Not only in the secondary market, but Bangladesh share market is also getting new products as well with the bond market is improving day by day. Especially blue bonds, sukuk bonds, perpetual bonds are available here with the highest returns. The mutual fund sector of the stock market is also improving. So this is high time to invest in this potential stock market."

BSEC Chairman also said, two crores of people are directly and indirectly involved in the Bangladesh share market with good governance has been ensured. The stock market is playing a big role in the country's economy. Expatriates can invest in the stock market through the Nita account.

"There are 100 business-friendly economic zones across Bangladesh along with fuel, gas and infrastructure facilities. Japanese investors have already worked in Bangladesh's special economic zones to set up manufacturing plants as these economic zones are very attractive for international investors," Prof. Rubayat, who is now leading the BSEC delegation of the week-long USA roadshow, adds.

He also said: "Kuakata is a special tourist destination in Bangladesh where sunrise and sunset can comfortably be seen. Besides, there are many more interesting tourist zones in Bangladesh that include- Cox's Bazar's largest sea beach, Sylhet's Tangua Haor and Sundarbans. So tourism is an attractive investment sector in Bangladesh when Bangladesh's foreign exchange is very strong."

















