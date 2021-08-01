Video
Sunday, 1 August, 2021
Home Business

Upay holds 1st AGM

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of mobile financial services (MFS) provider Upay was held Thursday. Upay is the MFS brand of UCB Fintech, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank.
Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, chairman of the board of directors of UCB Fintech, chaired the AGM. Members of the board of directors Mohammed Shawkat Jamil, Bashir Ahmed, ATM Tahmiduzzaman; Independent Director Ashraf Bin Taj, and Managing Director of UCB Fintech Sydul H Khandaker and senior officials of upay were also present at the AGM.
UCB Fintech was established on July 30, 2020, as a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank to provide mobile financial services to everyone.
The company launched its commercial operation on March 17, 2021.    -UNB


