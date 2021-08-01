Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sonali Bank provides C-19 assistance in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

RANGPUR, July 31: Sonali Bank Limited has provided Taka five-lakh as special financial assistance under its corporate social responsibility program to stand beside common people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Rangpur.
 General Manager of Rangpur Divisional General Managers' Office of SBL Md Rashidul Islam handed over a pay order of Taka five lakh to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asib Ahsan ceremonially at the DC's conference room here on Thursday afternoon.
Deputy General Manager of SBL Nasimatul Jannat and other officials of the bank and district administration were present in a function arranged on the occasion, abiding by the health directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner urged various financial institutions, organizations and affluent individuals to come forward to stand beside the jobless, poor and distressed people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian jobless rate drops slightly
Regent Airways mulling to restart operations
Banglabandha land port resumes trade
China factory activity slows in July
BD resumes crab exports to China after 9-month of suspension
BEZA gets $20.13 billion investment proposals
EU delegation launches Climate Adaptation Campaign
Peru’s currency plummets amid political uncertainty


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft