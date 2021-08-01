Sonali Bank provides C-19 assistance in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 31: Sonali Bank Limited has provided Taka five-lakh as special financial assistance under its corporate social responsibility program to stand beside common people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Rangpur.

General Manager of Rangpur Divisional General Managers' Office of SBL Md Rashidul Islam handed over a pay order of Taka five lakh to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asib Ahsan ceremonially at the DC's conference room here on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy General Manager of SBL Nasimatul Jannat and other officials of the bank and district administration were present in a function arranged on the occasion, abiding by the health directives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner urged various financial institutions, organizations and affluent individuals to come forward to stand beside the jobless, poor and distressed people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. -BSS



















