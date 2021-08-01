Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 August, 2021, 8:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB investigating alleged diversion of stimulus fund

Published : Sunday, 1 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Jibon Islam

BB investigating alleged diversion of stimulus fund

BB investigating alleged diversion of stimulus fund

Bangladesh Bank (BB) is investigating alleged diversification of money from the stimulus packages launched by the Prime Minister to cushion the impact of Covid-19 fallout on industries and overseas trade, officials said.
The investigation was launched following widespread allegations of diversification of the fund by a section of unscrupulous traders who attaining loan from the fund at 4 per cent interest rate diverted the amount to not industrial and non-productive sector like stock market.

The allegation is in the air for quite some. A senior BB official on Saturday confirmed the allegations in talks with The Daily Observer. He said the central bank has received verbal complainants in this regard and has taken move to verify the allegations. If found true; the central bank would take appropriate actions.

A circular issued by the bank recently to all managing directors and chief executives officers of banks warned of the allegations and asked for stringent vigilance against such development with disbursed fund. The circular has said since it is not possible at this pandemic situation to carry out physical investigations, they are conducting online investigation on the allegations.
He said though physical verification by the central bank inspection team has been avoided at this moment, banks branches have been asked to meticulously look into the matter so that subsequent investigations by the central bank investigation team find their findings correct. If it turns out otherwise, they would face stringent actions.

Responding to a question on alleged diversion of stimulus funds by some dishonest borrowers, finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said there is no possibility of misusing the fund in any non-productive activities. He said such allegations would be properly investigated and appropriate actions would be taken against anyone found involved in it.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazilian jobless rate drops slightly
Regent Airways mulling to restart operations
Banglabandha land port resumes trade
China factory activity slows in July
BD resumes crab exports to China after 9-month of suspension
BEZA gets $20.13 billion investment proposals
EU delegation launches Climate Adaptation Campaign
Peru’s currency plummets amid political uncertainty


Latest News
Taliban, Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city
'I would never come back to the soil of Bangladesh'
RMG workers can return to Dhaka by bus, launch till Sunday noon
One killed, couple injured in Manikganj road accident
Covid infected woman injured jumping from hospital corridor
Some int’l media publish wrong, untrue news intentionally against govt: Hasan
Young man arrested over rape of 10-yr-old in Rajshahi
Two RMG workers killed in Tangail road accidents
No decision yet on lockdown extension: Farhad
Thompson-Herah sets Olympic record in women's 100 meters
Most Read News
NGO activities in Bangladesh
Closure of primary schools extended till Aug 31
Assam issues travel advisory after deadly border clash
Tobacco Control Act: Further amendment is luxury
Do we forget Tajuddin Ahmad?
BPL football postpone again
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Comprehensive initiatives needed for northern part of country
Students asked to submit assignments on Thursday
Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft