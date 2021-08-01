

BB investigating alleged diversion of stimulus fund

The investigation was launched following widespread allegations of diversification of the fund by a section of unscrupulous traders who attaining loan from the fund at 4 per cent interest rate diverted the amount to not industrial and non-productive sector like stock market.



The allegation is in the air for quite some. A senior BB official on Saturday confirmed the allegations in talks with The Daily Observer. He said the central bank has received verbal complainants in this regard and has taken move to verify the allegations. If found true; the central bank would take appropriate actions.



A circular issued by the bank recently to all managing directors and chief executives officers of banks warned of the allegations and asked for stringent vigilance against such development with disbursed fund. The circular has said since it is not possible at this pandemic situation to carry out physical investigations, they are conducting online investigation on the allegations.

He said though physical verification by the central bank inspection team has been avoided at this moment, banks branches have been asked to meticulously look into the matter so that subsequent investigations by the central bank investigation team find their findings correct. If it turns out otherwise, they would face stringent actions.



Responding to a question on alleged diversion of stimulus funds by some dishonest borrowers, finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said there is no possibility of misusing the fund in any non-productive activities. He said such allegations would be properly investigated and appropriate actions would be taken against anyone found involved in it.





